Man in custody after 2-hour standoff at Waterloo inn

A man held a woman hostage inside a Waterloo inn for more than two hours this morning while DeKalb County deputies tried to persuade him to let her go.

Just after 8 a.m., DeKalb County deputies were called to the Lighthouse Inn in the 3400 block of U.S. 6, on the report of a domestic problem in which a man was holding a firearm to a woman's head, a release from the DeKalb County sheriff's department said.

The pair had left the inn going west, the statement said. An officer found the suspect's vehicle parked at the Twilight Inn in the 2000 block of U.S. 6.

The officer was able to talk to the woman, who told police that the man, Raymond Lothamer, 30, was inside the room with her and was likely armed and dangerous, the statement said.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies arrived and surrounded the room, police said.

After several attempts to get Lothamer to leave the room were unsuccessful, a robot was deployed inside the room, police said. Lothamer was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

A firearm was located and seized from the scene, police said. They said charges in the incident are being pursued.