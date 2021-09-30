Thursday, September 30, 2021 10:17 am
SNAP boost to end today
The Journal Gazette
The 15% increase in the U.S. Food and Nutrition Services' SNAP benefits provided as part of the American Rescue Plan Act will end today, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said Wednesday.
But starting in October, SNAP participants will see a slight increase in their monthly benefit due to the recent reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan. The increase will be to the pre-pandemic amounts.
