The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 30, 2021 8:19 am

    Silver Alert issued for Zionsville man

    The Journal Gazette

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a 33-year-old Zionsville man missing since Tuesday, Indiana State Police said.

    Aaron Auxier is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a black 2021 GMC Sierra truck with Indiana plate TK2010CI.

    Auxier is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

    Anyone with information should contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765-482-1412 or 911.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story