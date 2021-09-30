Silver Alert issued for Zionsville man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 33-year-old Zionsville man missing since Tuesday, Indiana State Police said.

Aaron Auxier is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a black 2021 GMC Sierra truck with Indiana plate TK2010CI.

Auxier is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765-482-1412 or 911.