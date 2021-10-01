Affordable housing project completed in Angola

Brightpoint held a grand opening today to celebrate the completion of Enterprise Pointe in Angola, an $8.6 million project creating affordable housing targeting artists and creative entrepreneurs.

Brightpoint President/CEO Steve Hoffman welcomed the more than 50 guests for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Affordable housing is important for growing cities because stable housing is a key economic driver. I am excited to see this project happen because I believe it will have a profound impact on the Angola community,” Hoffman said.

Brightpoint and Keller Development Inc. have been co-developing the three‐story apartment building with live‐work space at 905 S. Wayne St. in Angola. Construction began in May last year and was completed in late July this year.

Enterprise Pointe includes 50 two‐bedroom units between 943 and 950 square feet, including some that are ADA-compliant. All apartments are reserved for households with incomes of 80% of the area median income or below for Steuben County.