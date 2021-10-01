The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 01, 2021 3:53 pm

    Rolling slowdowns set for Lima Road near Till Road

    The Journal Gazette

    Rolling slowdowns will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 5, weather permitting, in the northbound and southbound lanes of Indiana 3/Lima Road near the Till Road intersection, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

    During the rolling slowdowns, traffic should follow the direction of law enforcement officers and be prepared to stop, INDOT said in a statement. It said each rolling slowdown will last no longer than 20 minutes.

     

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story