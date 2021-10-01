Rolling slowdowns set for Lima Road near Till Road

Rolling slowdowns will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 5, weather permitting, in the northbound and southbound lanes of Indiana 3/Lima Road near the Till Road intersection, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

During the rolling slowdowns, traffic should follow the direction of law enforcement officers and be prepared to stop, INDOT said in a statement. It said each rolling slowdown will last no longer than 20 minutes.