Friday, October 01, 2021 1:52 pm
2 airlifted after Kosciusko crash
The Journal Gazette
Two Wabash men were airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash on South Packerton Road in Kosciusko County early today, the county sheriff's department said.
In a statement, the sheriff's department said Kyle Thomas, 18, was driving north in the 10000 block of South Packerton about 6:20 a.m. when he began to pass another vehicle on a hillcrest.
Thomas' vehicle collided with a vehicle driven south by Jessie R. Monroe, 53, the statement said.
Thomas suffered a lower leg injury and Monroe an upper leg/abdominal injury, the sheriff's department said. They were extricated from their vehicles and flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
