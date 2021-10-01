The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 01, 2021 1:52 pm

    2 airlifted after Kosciusko crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Two Wabash men were airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle head-on crash on South Packerton Road in Kosciusko County early today, the county sheriff's department said.

    In a statement, the sheriff's department said Kyle Thomas, 18, was driving north in the 10000 block of South Packerton about 6:20 a.m. when he began to pass another vehicle on a hillcrest.

    Thomas' vehicle collided with a vehicle driven south by Jessie R. Monroe, 53, the statement said.

    Thomas suffered a lower leg injury and Monroe an upper leg/abdominal injury, the sheriff's department said. They were extricated from their vehicles and flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

     

     

