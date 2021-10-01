NJ trucker dies in Toll Road crash

A New Jersey truck driver died Thursday night in a two-truck crash on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County west of the Howe exit, Indiana State Police said today.

David Sabanadze, 40, of Elmwood Park, New Jersey, was trapped in his truck and was unable to be removed for an extended period, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

The driver of the other semi, John Hairston, 55, of Tennessee, did not appear injured but was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for medical evaluation, the statement said.

Police said about 8:45 p.m., Hairston's truck was stopped in the right westbound lane at the end of a traffic backup because of a lane closure ahead. For an unknown reason, they said, Sabanadze's truck failed to stop or take evasive action, and collided with the rear of Hairston's truck at full speed.

Sabanadze was not wearing a seat belt, and unsafe speed and following too closely were noted as contributing factors to the crash, police said.

State police and the LaGrange County coroner's office are continuing to investigate the crash.