13-year prison term ordered in meth distribution case

A guilty plea in a case involving the distribution of methamphetamine will end with a 40-year-old man serving 13 years in prison.

Eric W. Johnson was sentenced to 156 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney's office for Indiana's Northern District said.

In February 2019, according to U.S. District Court documents, Johnson distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. At the time of his August 2020 arrest, Johnson, a felon, also unlawfully possessed a firearm on his person, the news release said.