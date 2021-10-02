Late night laughs

A world of reconciliation

“Yes, for one magical vote a year, senators leave the mortal world behind and enter an enchanted land of reconciliation. [singing to the tune of 'Pure Imagination' from 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory'] Come with me, and you'll be / In a world of reconciliation / It's our sole remedy / Except for pure intoxication.

“Reconciliation is a phantasmagorical place of legislative wonder, where anything can happen. Who knows – maybe even something!

“It would be what one economist called 'financial Armageddon.' That's bad news and even worse timing, because America's already scheduled a plague Armageddon, a climate Armageddon and a democracy Armageddon.” – Stephen Colbert

Inoculated at last

“YouTube just announced that it is blocking all anti-vaccine content. Blocked it. But don't worry, if you want anti-vaccine content, just check out the comment section of literally any video.” – Jimmy Fallon

“Better 18 months late than never, I guess.” – Jimmy Kimmel

A shot in the arm

“Well, guys, this afternoon President Biden received his COVID booster shot on camera, in front of reporters. When they offered Biden the booster, he said, 'I'll take one in my arm and another for my approval rating.' ” – Jimmy Fallon

“This comes just a few days after both the FDA and CDC approved it. How did Biden get to the front of that line? I reckon he knows someone.

“The good news is, it should give President Biden the all-clear to join the Brooklyn Nets for the start of the NBA season, so you've got that to look forward to.”– James Corden

Winner, and still president ...

“So Trump and the Arizona GOP were humiliated after they spent millions to hire a group of right-wing tech weirdos called the Cyber Ninjas, which sounds like an off-brand action figure your grandma would buy you at the Dollar Store.

“Maybe Trump and the GOP will just have to keep bringing in crazier right-wing groups with dumber and dumber names until they finally get the results they want, like the Robo Rockets or the Digi Pirates or the Crypto Cowboys.” – Seth Meyers

“So they hired MAGA fans and even they couldn't say that No. 45 won. That's like hiring your mom to judge the handsomest boy contest and still losing to a 78-year-old guy from Delaware.” – Stephen Colbert

The music man

“The book (Stephanie Grisham's White House tell-all 'I'll Take Your Questions Now') says a White House official known as the 'Music Man' would play Trump his favorite show tunes like 'Memory' from 'Cats' to pull him from the brink of rage.

“It makes sense because Trump's presidency is exactly like 'Cats' – awkward, bizarre and no one had any idea what the hell was going on.

“Yep, Trump listened to 'Cats' to cheer himself up while the rest of his staff remained 'Les Misérables.' ” – Jimmy Fallon

“And if they wanted to drive him to the brink of rage, they'd show him the movie 'Cats.' ” – Stephen Colbert