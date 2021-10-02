Pregame: No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) vs. No. 7 Cincinnati (3-0)

SOUTH BEND – Storylines abound this afternoon as Notre Dame and Cincinnati clash at Notre Dame Stadium in a matchup that features a bevy of players and coaches with ties to the other side.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly led Cincinnati from 2006 to 2009, putting together an undefeated regular season in '09 before taking the Notre Dame job; Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens held the same positions at Cincinnati within the last few years and Mickens played corner at Cincinnati for Kelly. On the opposite side, Bearcats offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is a long-time friend of Kelly's and was on staff at Notre Dame in a variety of roles, including offensive coordinator and associate head coach, from 2010 to 2016. In addition, former Irish receiver Michael Young transferred to Cincinnati prior to the 2020 season and has eight catches for 110 yards so far this year.

All of that makes the chess match that is executing a gameplan a little bit more difficult, but it's not the main story of the day. The most important aspect of today's game is that these are two top 10 teams with their eyes on the College Football Playoff. It's too early in the season for either to be talking about it publicly, but that's where they're aiming. Cincinnati is trying to be the first Group of Five team to reach the CFP and it will need a resounding win over Notre Dame to have a chance. The Irish, meanwhile, are trying to prove once again that rumors of them taking a "step back" from the team that reached the Playoff twice in three years are unfounded. Neither of these teams has a tougher game remaining on their schedule nor is either likely to reach the CFP with one loss. As strange as it sounds, this is a de facto Playoff elimination game in only Week 5.

So, what do the Irish need to do to make sure it's Cincinnati that's eliminated? Keeping the quarterback upright would be a start. The offensive line has gotten much of the blame for giving up 21 sacks in just four games, a figure that ranks a ghastly 128th out of 130 FBS teams. A significant portion of the blame does fall on the line, but Kelly insisted this week that the week that it's not all on them and he's right. Quarterback Jack Coan has not done a particularly good job of avoiding pressure when it does come and there have been times where he's even felt the rush before it got there, running into sacks when the pocket remained relatively clean. He's also held on to the ball too long in certain situations and Kelly emphasized that it needs to come out more quickly.

Coan missed the fourth quarter of Notre Dame's 41-13 win over Wisconsin with a soft-tissue injury in his leg (suffered on sack, because of course) and it is still not certain whether he'll play today, though signs are pointing in that direction. His backup, Drew Pyne, did a better job of getting the ball out quickly in his relief appearance against the Badgers, but that isn't enough yet to convince Kelly a change is necessary at quarterback. Still, Pyne got half the first-team reps this week just in case Coan can't go and by all accounts he has the confidence of the locker room.

The good news for the line is it seems as though No. 2 left tackle Michael Carmody might be back today. Carmody has missed the last two weeks with an injury and that has forced third- and fourth-string tackles Tosh Baker and Joe Alt into service. Both of them could be important players for the Irish down the road, but they've struggled in place of Carmody, who is the starter as long as first-stringer Blake Fisher is out with the meniscus injury he suffered in Week 1 against Florida State.

One player who won't be available for Notre Dame is nose tackle Kurt Hinish, the team's best run-stuffer. Hinish is missing his second straight game after suffering a concussion against Purdue, but Notre Dame expects he'll be back against Virginia Tech next week. In Hinish's place, the Irish will have redshirt sophomore Howard Cross III, who had a big tackle for loss against Wisconsin in his first career start last week. ND will once again have to be tough up front against a Cincinnati rush attack led by running back Jerome Ford, an Alabama transfer who gains 6 yards per carry.

Cincinnati has been a second-half team this season, struggling early against Murray State and Indiana before pulling away for victories. The Irish will try to build a lead early and force the Bearcats' dynamic, balanced offense led by dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder (picking up 9 yards per pass attempt and 3.6 yards per rush) into a more one-dimensional gameplan. Even if they can do that, cornerbacks Cam Hart and Clarence Lewis will have to play well again to make it work. Hart was one of the breakout stars of the Wisconsin game with a pair of picks and he'll be tasked with slowing down 6-foot-3 wideout Alec Pierce, whom Kelly likened to former Irish and Homestead receiver Ben Skowronek.

The Irish are underdogs as they try to extend their home winning streak to 27 games. The odds-makers still aren't certain whether the holes Notre Dame displayed in the first few games of the season have been patched yet and Cincinnati certainly has the ability to exploit those weaknesses and leave South Bend with a victory. If the Irish can pull this one out, they'll answer a significant number of questions about their staying power in the Playoff push.

