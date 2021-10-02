Saturday, October 02, 2021 7:31 am
Indiana HS football scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –
___________________________________
Friday's scores
Adams Central 67, Southern Wells 0
Andrean 42, Munster 13
Batesville 35, Greensburg 28
Beech Grove 28, Indpls Ritter 19
Bluffton 29, Heritage 0
Boonville 35, Princeton 13
Bremen 37, Prairie Hts. 14
Brownsburg 19, Zionsville 6
Brownstown 54, Indian Creek 20
Calumet 69, S. Bend Clay 0
Carmel 35, Indpls Ben Davis 21
Carroll (Flora) 28, Clinton Central 0
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 17, Homestead 10
Center Grove 49, Indpls Pike 6
Charlestown 47, Corydon 0
Chesterton 21, Lake Central 0
Christel House Manual 47, Oldenburg 8
Churubusco 21, Central Noble 12
Clinton Prairie 62, Taylor 13
Columbus North 34, Bloomington South 10
Concord 51, Plymouth 3
Cooper, Ky. 51, Madison 19
Covenant Christian 42, Clarksville 6
Covington 46, Attica 14
Crown Point 40, LaPorte 0
Culver 22, Caston 14
Culver Academy 47, Woodlan 13
Danville 41, Frankfort 16
Decatur Central 35, Greenwood 3
E. Central 73, Connersville 6
E. Noble 19, Columbia City 16
Eastern (Greentown) 41, Tri-Central 6
Eastside 49, Fremont 0
Ev. Central 17, Ev. Harrison 13
Ev. Mater Dei 42, Ev. Bosse 10
Ev. Memorial 49, Ev. Reitz 10
Ev. North 42, Vincennes 17
Fairfield 16, Garrett 7
Fishers 37, Franklin Central 8
Floyd Central 24, Bedford N. Lawrence 13
Franklin 33, Plainfield 20
Frontier 36, Tri-County 32
Ft. Wayne Luers 41, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38
Ft. Wayne North 29, Ft. Wayne South 26
Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12
Ft. Wayne Wayne 28, Ft. Wayne Concordia 26
Gary West 54, E. Chicago Central 8
Gibson Southern 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 6
Greencastle 42, Cloverdale 0
Greenfield 43, Yorktown 7
Griffith 45, Boone Grove 7
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 8
Heritage Christian 48, Lapel 21
Heritage Hills 65, Washington 0
Hobart 56, Kankakee Valley 24
Indpls Attucks 26, Indpls Shortridge 24
Indpls Brebeuf 33, Terre Haute South 7
Indpls Cathedral 35, Cin. La Salle, Ohio 7
Indpls Chatard 42, Columbus East 0
Indpls Lutheran 36, Monrovia 12
Indpls Roncalli 56, Bloomington North 13
Indpls Scecina 27, Triton Central 0
Indpls Tindley 42, Wes-Del 12
Indpls Washington 48, Purdue Polytechnic 18
Jasper 30, Castle 12
Jimtown 62, S. Bend Washington 16
Kokomo 28, Logansport 14
LaVille 14, Glenn 7
Lafayette Catholic 63, Twin Lakes 7
Lafayette Harrison 44, Hammond Central 14
Lafayette Jeff 70, Richmond 0
Lake Station 54, Bowman Academy 12
Lakeland 14, W. Noble 11
Lawrence Central 35, Indpls N. Central 14
Lawrence North 24, Warren Central 21
Lawrenceburg 91, Rushville 12
Lebanon 48, Crawfordsville 6
Leo 37, Huntington North 6
Linton 38, N. Knox 24
Lowell 35, Highland 14
Madison-Grant 34, Elwood 20
Manchester 42, Whitko 7
Marion 38, Muncie Central 30
Martinsville 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 32
Merrillville 42, Valparaiso 7
Michigan City 43, Portage 29
Mishawaka 40, NorthWood 20
Mishawaka Marian 42, Angola 0
Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 12
Monroe Central 27, Eastern Hancock 21
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, New Castle 0
N. Central (Farmersburg) 30, Riverton Parke 6
N. Decatur 29, N. Daviess 12
N. Judson 35, Triton 16
N. Newton 14, Delphi 7
N. Posey 34, Forest Park 7
N. White 35, S. Newton 28
New Albany 41, Jeffersonville 19
New Haven 42, Bellmont 14
New Palestine 52, Shelbyville 0
New Prairie 46, Indpls Tech 8
Northfield 28, Rochester 21
Northridge 35, Goshen 10
Northview 26, Guerin Catholic 20
Norwell 42, DeKalb 0
Oak Hill 35, Frankton 21
Owen Valley 67, Eastern (Greene) 0
Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 0
Parke Heritage 58, N. Vermillion 26
Pendleton Hts. 38, Delta 0
Penn 34, S. Bend St. Joseph's 3
Perry Central 37, W. Washington 22
Peru 33, Southwood 14
Pioneer 34, Knox 14
Providence 35, Milan 21
Rensselaer 48, Benton Central 18
S. Adams 42, Jay Co. 13
S. Central (Union Mills) 13, River Forest 0
S. Dearborn 24, Franklin Co. 14
S. Putnam 53, Brown Co. 6
S. Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 21
Salem 43, Eastern (Pekin) 0
Scottsburg 28, Mitchell 18
Seymour 50, Jennings Co. 29
Shenandoah 35, Northeastern 28
Sheridan 21, Seeger 0
Silver Creek 27, N. Harrison 24
Southridge 49, S. Spencer 7
Southside Home School 44, Rock Creek Academy 8
Speedway 48, Cascade 23
Springs Valley 24, Tecumseh 20
Sullivan 45, Edgewood 0
Switzerland Co. 14, S. Decatur 8
Tell City 56, Pike Central 8
Terre Haute North 28, Southport 21
Tippecanoe Valley 57, Maconaquah 6
Tipton 21, Hamilton Hts. 0
Traders Point Christian 37, Edinburgh 35
Tri 72, Knightstown 0
Tri-West 39, N. Montgomery 0
Union Co. 62, Centerville 0
W. Lafayette 42, Cass 0
W. Vigo 18, N. Putnam 12
Wabash 48, N. Miami 7
Warsaw 49, Wawasee 7
Western 48, Northwestern 13
Western Boone 49, Southmont 0
Westfield 45, Avon 24
Wheeler 72, Hammond Noll 19
Whiteland 24, Mooresville 14
Whiting 61, Hanover Central 0
Winamac 35, W. Central 0
Winchester 40, Hagerstown 24
------
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
