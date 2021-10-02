Indiana HS football scores

Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

___________________________________

Friday's scores

Adams Central 67, Southern Wells 0

Andrean 42, Munster 13

Batesville 35, Greensburg 28

Beech Grove 28, Indpls Ritter 19

Bluffton 29, Heritage 0

Boonville 35, Princeton 13

Bremen 37, Prairie Hts. 14

Brownsburg 19, Zionsville 6

Brownstown 54, Indian Creek 20

Calumet 69, S. Bend Clay 0

Carmel 35, Indpls Ben Davis 21

Carroll (Flora) 28, Clinton Central 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 17, Homestead 10

Center Grove 49, Indpls Pike 6

Charlestown 47, Corydon 0

Chesterton 21, Lake Central 0

Christel House Manual 47, Oldenburg 8

Churubusco 21, Central Noble 12

Clinton Prairie 62, Taylor 13

Columbus North 34, Bloomington South 10

Concord 51, Plymouth 3

Cooper, Ky. 51, Madison 19

Covenant Christian 42, Clarksville 6

Covington 46, Attica 14

Crown Point 40, LaPorte 0

Culver 22, Caston 14

Culver Academy 47, Woodlan 13

Danville 41, Frankfort 16

Decatur Central 35, Greenwood 3

E. Central 73, Connersville 6

E. Noble 19, Columbia City 16

Eastern (Greentown) 41, Tri-Central 6

Eastside 49, Fremont 0

Ev. Central 17, Ev. Harrison 13

Ev. Mater Dei 42, Ev. Bosse 10

Ev. Memorial 49, Ev. Reitz 10

Ev. North 42, Vincennes 17

Fairfield 16, Garrett 7

Fishers 37, Franklin Central 8

Floyd Central 24, Bedford N. Lawrence 13

Franklin 33, Plainfield 20

Frontier 36, Tri-County 32

Ft. Wayne Luers 41, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38

Ft. Wayne North 29, Ft. Wayne South 26

Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12

Ft. Wayne Wayne 28, Ft. Wayne Concordia 26

Gary West 54, E. Chicago Central 8

Gibson Southern 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 6

Greencastle 42, Cloverdale 0

Greenfield 43, Yorktown 7

Griffith 45, Boone Grove 7

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 8

Heritage Christian 48, Lapel 21

Heritage Hills 65, Washington 0

Hobart 56, Kankakee Valley 24

Indpls Attucks 26, Indpls Shortridge 24

Indpls Brebeuf 33, Terre Haute South 7

Indpls Cathedral 35, Cin. La Salle, Ohio 7

Indpls Chatard 42, Columbus East 0

Indpls Lutheran 36, Monrovia 12

Indpls Roncalli 56, Bloomington North 13

Indpls Scecina 27, Triton Central 0

Indpls Tindley 42, Wes-Del 12

Indpls Washington 48, Purdue Polytechnic 18

Jasper 30, Castle 12

Jimtown 62, S. Bend Washington 16

Kokomo 28, Logansport 14

LaVille 14, Glenn 7

Lafayette Catholic 63, Twin Lakes 7

Lafayette Harrison 44, Hammond Central 14

Lafayette Jeff 70, Richmond 0

Lake Station 54, Bowman Academy 12

Lakeland 14, W. Noble 11

Lawrence Central 35, Indpls N. Central 14

Lawrence North 24, Warren Central 21

Lawrenceburg 91, Rushville 12

Lebanon 48, Crawfordsville 6

Leo 37, Huntington North 6

Linton 38, N. Knox 24

Lowell 35, Highland 14

Madison-Grant 34, Elwood 20

Manchester 42, Whitko 7

Marion 38, Muncie Central 30

Martinsville 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 32

Merrillville 42, Valparaiso 7

Michigan City 43, Portage 29

Mishawaka 40, NorthWood 20

Mishawaka Marian 42, Angola 0

Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 12

Monroe Central 27, Eastern Hancock 21

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, New Castle 0

N. Central (Farmersburg) 30, Riverton Parke 6

N. Decatur 29, N. Daviess 12

N. Judson 35, Triton 16

N. Newton 14, Delphi 7

N. Posey 34, Forest Park 7

N. White 35, S. Newton 28

New Albany 41, Jeffersonville 19

New Haven 42, Bellmont 14

New Palestine 52, Shelbyville 0

New Prairie 46, Indpls Tech 8

Northfield 28, Rochester 21

Northridge 35, Goshen 10

Northview 26, Guerin Catholic 20

Norwell 42, DeKalb 0

Oak Hill 35, Frankton 21

Owen Valley 67, Eastern (Greene) 0

Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 0

Parke Heritage 58, N. Vermillion 26

Pendleton Hts. 38, Delta 0

Penn 34, S. Bend St. Joseph's 3

Perry Central 37, W. Washington 22

Peru 33, Southwood 14

Pioneer 34, Knox 14

Providence 35, Milan 21

Rensselaer 48, Benton Central 18

S. Adams 42, Jay Co. 13

S. Central (Union Mills) 13, River Forest 0

S. Dearborn 24, Franklin Co. 14

S. Putnam 53, Brown Co. 6

S. Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 21

Salem 43, Eastern (Pekin) 0

Scottsburg 28, Mitchell 18

Seymour 50, Jennings Co. 29

Shenandoah 35, Northeastern 28

Sheridan 21, Seeger 0

Silver Creek 27, N. Harrison 24

Southridge 49, S. Spencer 7

Southside Home School 44, Rock Creek Academy 8

Speedway 48, Cascade 23

Springs Valley 24, Tecumseh 20

Sullivan 45, Edgewood 0

Switzerland Co. 14, S. Decatur 8

Tell City 56, Pike Central 8

Terre Haute North 28, Southport 21

Tippecanoe Valley 57, Maconaquah 6

Tipton 21, Hamilton Hts. 0

Traders Point Christian 37, Edinburgh 35

Tri 72, Knightstown 0

Tri-West 39, N. Montgomery 0

Union Co. 62, Centerville 0

W. Lafayette 42, Cass 0

W. Vigo 18, N. Putnam 12

Wabash 48, N. Miami 7

Warsaw 49, Wawasee 7

Western 48, Northwestern 13

Western Boone 49, Southmont 0

Westfield 45, Avon 24

Wheeler 72, Hammond Noll 19

Whiteland 24, Mooresville 14

Whiting 61, Hanover Central 0

Winamac 35, W. Central 0

Winchester 40, Hagerstown 24

------

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com