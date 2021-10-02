The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 02, 2021 7:31 am

    Indiana HS football scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

    ___________________________________

    Friday's scores

     

    Adams Central 67, Southern Wells 0

     

    Andrean 42, Munster 13

     

    Batesville 35, Greensburg 28

     

    Beech Grove 28, Indpls Ritter 19

     

    Bluffton 29, Heritage 0

     

    Boonville 35, Princeton 13

     

    Bremen 37, Prairie Hts. 14

     

    Brownsburg 19, Zionsville 6

     

    Brownstown 54, Indian Creek 20

     

    Calumet 69, S. Bend Clay 0

     

    Carmel 35, Indpls Ben Davis 21

     

    Carroll (Flora) 28, Clinton Central 0

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 17, Homestead 10

     

    Center Grove 49, Indpls Pike 6

     

    Charlestown 47, Corydon 0

     

    Chesterton 21, Lake Central 0

     

    Christel House Manual 47, Oldenburg 8

     

    Churubusco 21, Central Noble 12

     

    Clinton Prairie 62, Taylor 13

     

    Columbus North 34, Bloomington South 10

     

    Concord 51, Plymouth 3

     

    Cooper, Ky. 51, Madison 19

     

    Covenant Christian 42, Clarksville 6

     

    Covington 46, Attica 14

     

    Crown Point 40, LaPorte 0

     

    Culver 22, Caston 14

     

    Culver Academy 47, Woodlan 13

     

    Danville 41, Frankfort 16

     

    Decatur Central 35, Greenwood 3

     

    E. Central 73, Connersville 6

     

    E. Noble 19, Columbia City 16

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 41, Tri-Central 6

     

    Eastside 49, Fremont 0

     

    Ev. Central 17, Ev. Harrison 13

     

    Ev. Mater Dei 42, Ev. Bosse 10

     

    Ev. Memorial 49, Ev. Reitz 10

     

    Ev. North 42, Vincennes 17

     

    Fairfield 16, Garrett 7

     

    Fishers 37, Franklin Central 8

     

    Floyd Central 24, Bedford N. Lawrence 13

     

    Franklin 33, Plainfield 20

     

    Frontier 36, Tri-County 32

     

    Ft. Wayne Luers 41, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38

     

    Ft. Wayne North 29, Ft. Wayne South 26

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 12

     

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 28, Ft. Wayne Concordia 26

     

    Gary West 54, E. Chicago Central 8

     

    Gibson Southern 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 6

     

    Greencastle 42, Cloverdale 0

     

    Greenfield 43, Yorktown 7

     

    Griffith 45, Boone Grove 7

     

    Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 8

     

    Heritage Christian 48, Lapel 21

     

    Heritage Hills 65, Washington 0

     

    Hobart 56, Kankakee Valley 24

     

    Indpls Attucks 26, Indpls Shortridge 24

     

    Indpls Brebeuf 33, Terre Haute South 7

     

    Indpls Cathedral 35, Cin. La Salle, Ohio 7

     

    Indpls Chatard 42, Columbus East 0

     

    Indpls Lutheran 36, Monrovia 12

     

    Indpls Roncalli 56, Bloomington North 13

     

    Indpls Scecina 27, Triton Central 0

     

    Indpls Tindley 42, Wes-Del 12

     

    Indpls Washington 48, Purdue Polytechnic 18

     

    Jasper 30, Castle 12

     

    Jimtown 62, S. Bend Washington 16

     

    Kokomo 28, Logansport 14

     

    LaVille 14, Glenn 7

     

    Lafayette Catholic 63, Twin Lakes 7

     

    Lafayette Harrison 44, Hammond Central 14

     

    Lafayette Jeff 70, Richmond 0

     

    Lake Station 54, Bowman Academy 12

     

    Lakeland 14, W. Noble 11

     

    Lawrence Central 35, Indpls N. Central 14

     

    Lawrence North 24, Warren Central 21

     

    Lawrenceburg 91, Rushville 12

     

    Lebanon 48, Crawfordsville 6

     

    Leo 37, Huntington North 6

     

    Linton 38, N. Knox 24

     

    Lowell 35, Highland 14

     

    Madison-Grant 34, Elwood 20

     

    Manchester 42, Whitko 7

     

    Marion 38, Muncie Central 30

     

    Martinsville 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 32

     

    Merrillville 42, Valparaiso 7

     

    Michigan City 43, Portage 29

     

    Mishawaka 40, NorthWood 20

     

    Mishawaka Marian 42, Angola 0

     

    Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 12

     

    Monroe Central 27, Eastern Hancock 21

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, New Castle 0

     

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 30, Riverton Parke 6

     

    N. Decatur 29, N. Daviess 12

     

    N. Judson 35, Triton 16

     

    N. Newton 14, Delphi 7

     

    N. Posey 34, Forest Park 7

     

    N. White 35, S. Newton 28

     

    New Albany 41, Jeffersonville 19

     

    New Haven 42, Bellmont 14

     

    New Palestine 52, Shelbyville 0

     

    New Prairie 46, Indpls Tech 8

     

    Northfield 28, Rochester 21

     

    Northridge 35, Goshen 10

     

    Northview 26, Guerin Catholic 20

     

    Norwell 42, DeKalb 0

     

    Oak Hill 35, Frankton 21

     

    Owen Valley 67, Eastern (Greene) 0

     

    Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 0

     

    Parke Heritage 58, N. Vermillion 26

     

    Pendleton Hts. 38, Delta 0

     

    Penn 34, S. Bend St. Joseph's 3

     

    Perry Central 37, W. Washington 22

     

    Peru 33, Southwood 14

     

    Pioneer 34, Knox 14

     

    Providence 35, Milan 21

     

    Rensselaer 48, Benton Central 18

     

    S. Adams 42, Jay Co. 13

     

    S. Central (Union Mills) 13, River Forest 0

     

    S. Dearborn 24, Franklin Co. 14

     

    S. Putnam 53, Brown Co. 6

     

    S. Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 21

     

    Salem 43, Eastern (Pekin) 0

     

    Scottsburg 28, Mitchell 18

     

    Seymour 50, Jennings Co. 29

     

    Shenandoah 35, Northeastern 28

     

    Sheridan 21, Seeger 0

     

    Silver Creek 27, N. Harrison 24

     

    Southridge 49, S. Spencer 7

     

    Southside Home School 44, Rock Creek Academy 8

     

    Speedway 48, Cascade 23

     

    Springs Valley 24, Tecumseh 20

     

    Sullivan 45, Edgewood 0

     

    Switzerland Co. 14, S. Decatur 8

     

    Tell City 56, Pike Central 8

     

    Terre Haute North 28, Southport 21

     

    Tippecanoe Valley 57, Maconaquah 6

     

    Tipton 21, Hamilton Hts. 0

     

    Traders Point Christian 37, Edinburgh 35

     

    Tri 72, Knightstown 0

     

    Tri-West 39, N. Montgomery 0

     

    Union Co. 62, Centerville 0

     

    W. Lafayette 42, Cass 0

     

    W. Vigo 18, N. Putnam 12

     

    Wabash 48, N. Miami 7

     

    Warsaw 49, Wawasee 7

     

    Western 48, Northwestern 13

     

    Western Boone 49, Southmont 0

     

    Westfield 45, Avon 24

     

    Wheeler 72, Hammond Noll 19

     

    Whiteland 24, Mooresville 14

     

    Whiting 61, Hanover Central 0

     

    Winamac 35, W. Central 0

     

    Winchester 40, Hagerstown 24

     

    ------

     

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

