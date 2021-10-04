Pets of the week

Pumpkin is 10-month-old spayed cat. She is extremely sweet and absolutely loves attention. To meet Pumpkin and other adoptable pets at Animal Care & Control, call the shelter at 427-5502 to make an appointment.
Humane Fort Wayne
Arya is a 2-year-old spay boxer. She is a sweet girl who is excited to meet new people. To meet Arya and other adoptable dogs go to www.HumaneFW.org and fill out an adoption application or call 744-0454.
Humane Fort Wayne
Stephen King is a 2-year-old neutered domestic medium hair mix. Stephen King is not a fan of other cats. To meet Stephen King and other adoptable cats, fill out an adoption application at www.HumaneFW.org.