Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who impressed a parent with virtual learning has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Bonnie Knuth

School: Indian Village Elementary School

Grade teaching: Fourth grade

Education: St. Jude's and North Side; bachelor's in elementary education from Saint Mary's College; currently working toward a master's in library science from IUPUI

Years teaching: Eight

City born: Norristown, Pennsylvania; raised in Fort Wayne

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Husband, Greg (also a teacher); son, Peter (5); daughter, Gwendolyn (21/2)

Book you'd recommend: “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery

Favorite teachers: Mr. Novell, Mrs. Figel, Mrs. Boesch, Ms. Buttermore and Mr. Volz (all from North Side)

Favorite teaching memory: When fourth grade had crayfish in their science kits, I had to overcome my fear of many-legged creatures so I could teach the unit. My kids and I had fun learning how to pick them up without getting pinched!

Hobbies: Reading and cross-stitching

Interesting fact about yourself: I was a competitive ballroom dancer in college.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Never stop reading! Read what you want and what fascinates you. Read what makes you think outside of the box and challenges your thinking.

Recommended by: Veronica Taylor

Reason for recommendation: “(She) truly went above and beyond for the children on virtual learning this last school year. It was a very difficult time for both students and staff, I'm sure of. (She) gave 100% every day with positive attitude, kindness and understanding. We were so grateful to have (her) teaching and helping our children during an extremely difficult time.”

Contest

• The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site launched Project POTUS, an opportunity for middle school students nationwide to research an American president and create a one-minute video representing the president selected. A citizen jury will award over $5,000 in prizes, with one grand prize winner receiving $500 and a VIP prize package. Submissions will be accepted between Feb. 21 and April 15. Go to www.projectpotus.org for information.

EACS

• Betsy Coomer, the East Allen County Schools food service specialist, received the Super Star award from the Indiana School Nutrition Association.

Event

• A free Steuben County College Fair is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in Trine University's MTI Center in Angola. A session about college financial aid is set from 6:30 to 7 p.m. in Club Z in the lower level of the MTI Center. Contact Mattie Long at longm@trine.edu for information.

FWCS

• The Indiana Department of Education announced Lisa Clegg of Fort Wayne Community Schools is one of top three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced this month.

Grace

• Grace College welcomed two new faculty members to campus this fall: Brenda Whitehead, associate professor of behavioral science, and Kevin Voogt, assistant professor of education.

Huntington

• Huntington County Community School Corp. and the Huntington County Community Learning Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony last month to dedicate the Learning Center's expansion project. The expansion added 20,478 square feet to the Learning Center and included a welding bay and classroom, advanced manufacturing lab and classroom, industrial maintenance classroom and lab, criminal justice classroom and simulation room and remote learning lab.

Ivy Tech

• The Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education and Ivy Tech Community College have opened applications for the fall 2022 cohort. Students can apply at www.northeastindianafame.com until Nov. 1. Selected students will pursue a two-year associate degree in industrial technology at Ivy Tech while working for a NEINFAME sponsor company. Contact Kimberly Waugh at kwaugh7@ivytech.edu for information.

• Ivy Tech Fort Wayne's mechanical engineering technology program received ABET accreditation, which was retroactively applied to any Ivy Tech Fort Wayne graduate of the program since May 2019. ABET is the highest accreditation body for engineering and other select programs. Ivy Tech received full accreditation for the maximum grantable period, until Sept. 30, 2026.

Trine

• Trine University is partnering with Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school for K-12 students, and Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free online public school for grades 6-12 students, to offer dual enrollment opportunities for its high school-age students. The partnership will allow students enrolled in the two schools to earn college credit through TrineOnline while completing high school requirements or electives. To participate in dual credit, students must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and show previous mastery in the subject area they want to take.

Tutoring

• The Indiana Department of Education has a new partnership with Schoolhouse.world to support students in grades eight through 12 with free tutoring for SAT preparation, math courses and Advanced Placement courses. Go to www.schoolhouse.world to sign up for a session.

