Benz officially resigns from County Council

Allen County Councilman Joel Benz officially resigned from the seat Monday as he prepares to take over the position of Three Rivers Ambulance Authority executive director later this month.

Benz said in a letter that it has been an honor to serve County Council since 2019, but he feels he has been asked to address another challenge, which involves ensuring the community’s public safety.

“The struggles of the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority have been well documented recently, and I have been given the opportunity to provide direction for that organization as executive director,” he said in the letter. “I feel that it will require my full energy to change their trajectory and to restore the community’s trust."

The authority has been under fire from the Fort Wayne City Council because of emergency medical services response times that are slower than acceptable. Gary Booher, the authority's former executive director, has told the council the organization has been affected by a nationwide medic shortage.

Booher had been in the position for 32 years when he announced his retirement this year. His initial effective date was Dec. 31, but he moved his retirement date up to Oct. 1. He has been unavailable and using paid time off since Sept. 7.

Benz’s resignation is effective at the end of Oct. 21, which is the day County Council is expected to adopt the county’s budget for 2022.

