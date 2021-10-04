Monday, October 04, 2021 12:04 pm
Deaths of northeast-side couple ruled homicide-suicide
The Journal Gazette
A husband and wife found in their northeast Fort Wayne home Saturday afternoon died in a homicide-suicide, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Janet Joyce Peters, 71, died from a gunshot wound, and her death is the 31st homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement. Her husband, Richard Allen Peters, 75, died from a gunshot wound that was ruled a suicide.
Fort Wayne police were called about 2 p.m. Saturday to the Peters' residence in the 4300 block of Albert Drive because the couple had not been seen for a few days. The couple was found dead inside the home.
The deaths remain under investigation by city police and the coroner's office.
