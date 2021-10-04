Vaccination site to reopen at Memorial Coliseum

The Allen County Department of Health will reopen the COVID-19 vaccination site at Memorial Coliseum beginning Oct. 18 to provide booster shots and vaccinations.

The site will be in the Appleseed Room of the Coliseum, a statement from the department saidm and will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pfizer booster shots will be available for eligible groups, the department said. The department will also be providing first and second shots of Pfizer to residents 12 years old and older. Vaccinations are by appointment only; appointments can be made online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Residents who received the two-dose Moderna or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination are not currently eligible to receive the Pfizer booster shot, the department said.