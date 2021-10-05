Verbatim: Intertech Holdings announces acquisition

Intertech Holdings issued the following Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 –

NORTH MANCHESTER, INDIANA – Intertech Holdings today announced the acquisition of Oji Intertech, Inc. The company, which will operate as Intertech Products, Inc. going forward, serves the automotive/transportation and industrial packaging industries, with core competencies centered around compression molding, die cutting, assembly and extrusion coating/laminating.

The company, headquartered in North Manchester with approximately 100 employees and annual sales nearing $30 million, will now operate under the ownership of Wayne Robison, a Northeast Indiana businessman from North Manchester.

“North Manchester is an incredibly special place, and it's meaningful to me to invest in the town that has provided my family with such a positive sense of community, opportunity and quality of life for decades. I jumped at the chance to purchase Oji Intertech because it's a company headquartered in my hometown that is growing and successful with strong leadership and a unique, positive culture,” said Robison.

Rick Sereno, who has served over 30 years at Oji Intertech and has been integral to the company's success, will continue to serve as President of Intertech Products, Inc.

Sereno noted, “It has been an honor to lead the exceptional team at Oji Intertech, and I know our future is bright under the organization's new ownership. I am thrilled for the opportunity to work alongside Wayne Robison and our leadership team to maintain and grow our business, continue to provide world-class products and service to our customers, and offer an excellent culture for our team members.”

North Manchester Town Manager Adam Penrod said, “Intertech Products is one of the largest companies in North Manchester, employing approximately 100 people. The success of industry within a community determines the growth and vibrancy of the area, and it's exciting to see a successful local business leader invest in the future of this important company, and ultimately in our community.”

Added Keith Gillenwater, president and CEO of economic development organization Grow Wabash County, “Oji Intertech, now Intertech Products, has been a major employer and industry partner in Wabash County for over 30 years. The company is known as an innovative, leading lean manufacturing organization in Northeast Indiana, and we look forward to maintaining our close working relationship with Intertech Products under its new ownership and the continued leadership of Rick Sereno.”