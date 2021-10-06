Wednesday, October 06, 2021 4:05 pm
Indiana Pacers Trade Edmond Sumner To Brooklyn; Sign Brad Wanamaker To Training Camp Deal
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced today that the team has acquired the rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard Edmond Sumner and a conditional second-round pick.
In a related move, the Pacers have signed Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal, and he will wear number 10.
