    Wednesday, October 06, 2021 4:05 pm

    Indiana Pacers Trade Edmond Sumner To Brooklyn; Sign Brad Wanamaker To Training Camp Deal

    INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced today that the team has acquired the rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard Edmond Sumner and a conditional second-round pick.

    In a related move, the Pacers have signed Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal, and he will wear number 10.

