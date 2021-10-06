Wednesday, October 06, 2021 10:59 am
Pavement repairs to restrict Fort Wayne roads
The Journal Gazette
Some city roads will have lane restrictions Thursday and Friday during pavement repairs, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The repair work is on sections of Coldwater Road between Till and Wallen roads, Jefferson Boulevard between Apple Glen Drive and Illinois Road, and State Boulevard between Arrowwood Drive and Lahmeyer Road.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
