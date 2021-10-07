Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Nathan Colglazier gets help from his daughters Moira, 6, and Dorothy, 1, as he puts up some Halloween decorations at his Alabama Avenue home Wednesday morning. Previous Next Thursday, October 07, 2021 1:00 am Web navigation Web navigation Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story