    Thursday, October 07, 2021 5:31 pm

    1-month road closure for section of Washington Center Road

    The Journal Gazette

    Washington Center Road will be closed between Kroemer and O'Day roads from Monday through Nov. 8 during roadway improvements, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A marked detour will use U.S. 33 and O’Day Road, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

