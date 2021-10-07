Thursday, October 07, 2021 5:31 pm
1-month road closure for section of Washington Center Road
The Journal Gazette
Washington Center Road will be closed between Kroemer and O'Day roads from Monday through Nov. 8 during roadway improvements, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A marked detour will use U.S. 33 and O’Day Road, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
