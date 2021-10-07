Grant aims to reduce stress in agriculture

A $500,000 federal grant to Indiana will help in effects to reduce stress, particularly for those working in agriculture.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture today announced it has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute for Food and Agriculture’s Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network Program. The state agriculture department is partnering with the Indiana Rural Health Association and Purdue Extension to reduce mental health stigma and connect individuals in agriculture-related occupations to appropriate programs.

“The agricultural community is an extraordinary one with hard working people and unique challenges, both economically and socially,” said a statement from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The state agriculture department will work with the Rural Health Association to plan 23 workshops across Indiana. Conversations about mental health stigma and resources, as well as recognizing signs of those in mental health distress will be discussed.

“Indiana is a very rural state with lots of farming and agricultural bases in many towns and cities. Our statewide workshops will work to provide these communities the tools they need to recognize stress, related mental health issues and mental health crises that unfortunately can lead to suicide attempts,” said Kathy Walker, program director with the Rural Heath Association.