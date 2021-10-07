Ride to detour some Citilink buses

Citilink buses will be detouring several routes Saturday during the Braveheart’s Trail to Zero Ride, the company said today.

The detours will include the #3 Village Woods, #5 Southtown Centre-Hanna/Creighton, #8 Calhoun-Tillman and #9 St. Francis bus lines.

The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Wayne Trace and will end at approximately 4 p.m. at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine on O’Day Road.