The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, October 07, 2021 3:29 pm

    Ride to detour some Citilink buses

    The Journal Gazette

    Citilink buses will be detouring several routes Saturday during the Braveheart’s Trail to Zero Ride, the company said today.

    The detours will include the #3 Village Woods, #5 Southtown Centre-Hanna/Creighton, #8 Calhoun-Tillman and #9 St. Francis bus lines.

    The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Wayne Trace and will end at approximately 4 p.m. at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine on O’Day Road.

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story