Thursday, October 07, 2021 3:29 pm
Ride to detour some Citilink buses
The Journal Gazette
Citilink buses will be detouring several routes Saturday during the Braveheart’s Trail to Zero Ride, the company said today.
The detours will include the #3 Village Woods, #5 Southtown Centre-Hanna/Creighton, #8 Calhoun-Tillman and #9 St. Francis bus lines.
The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Wayne Trace and will end at approximately 4 p.m. at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine on O’Day Road.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story