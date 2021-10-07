Thursday, October 07, 2021 3:23 pm
Section of Meyer Road to close
The Journal Gazette
Meyer Road between Oxford Street and Moeller Road will be closed from Friday to Monday during railroad track repair, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A marked detour uses Moeller, Adams Center and Paulding roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
