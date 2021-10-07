The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 07, 2021

    Section of Meyer Road to close

    The Journal Gazette

    Meyer Road between Oxford Street and Moeller Road will be closed from Friday to Monday during railroad track repair, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A marked detour uses Moeller, Adams Center and Paulding roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

     

