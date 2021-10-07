The zoo won't have pony rides next year

The Pony Trail will not be among the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo offerings for activities in 2022.

Bonnie Kemp, the zoo's director of communications, said the change might be temporary.

"The area of the Zoo dedicated to the Pony Trail needs to be temporarily repurposed for the next reimagined animal area of the Zoo with construction to start in the near future, meaning the attraction will not be part of the Zoo experience in 2022," Kemp said in a statement. "Beyond that, we have not made any definitive decisions or plans on how that area will be used moving forward."

The Hooley Pony Rides Facebook page posted that the attraction will still be available at the zoo the last three weekends of October. The Hooley family has operated the pony rides at the zoo for 40 years.

"We will not be able to provide any additional details beyond that, because we either are not ready to share them or do not have them finalized yet," Kemp said.

