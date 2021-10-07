Motorcyclist identified in fatal Coliseum crash

The Allen County Coroner's Office released today the name of the man who was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash.

Joshua Scott Pasztor, 32, of Fort Wayne died after a crash about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Coliseum Boulevard. The cause of the accidental death is multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash.

Pasztor was driving a motorcycle west at a high rate of speed when it collided with a vehicle that was making a left turn to go east from a private drive on Coliseum, the coroner's office said.

Pasztor was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. He was wearing a helmet.

Pasztor's death is the 38th traffic fatality in Allen County in 2021. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office and the coroner's office.

dfilchak@jg.net