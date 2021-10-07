Vandeveer Award goes to local memorial shrine

The Veteran's National Memorial Shrine & Museum board was recognized Thursday as the recipient of the 2021 Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award.

A ceremony was held at the museum to reveal the recipient. Instead of one recipient, the award was given to about a dozen.

Jerry Vandeveer, who is a Vietnam veteran, said he was elated when he heard the museum board would receive the award.

He shared a story about how his squad had talked about having a reunion eventually. Not long after, they were separated when he was stationed in Kentucky, and they went off to advanced individual training.

“Years later, I received a letter from one of the guy's sisters, letting me know that they wouldn't be having a reunion because none of the boys from my squad who were shipped over to Vietnam ever came back,” Vandeveer said, unable to continue reading his statement through his tears.

His son, Jerry Vandeveer Jr., checked in with him before taking over reading the rest of the statement.

“How ironic this is that at 50 years after making a vow to have a reunion, I'm standing here, and they are on the wall over there,” Jerry Vandeveer Jr. read, referencing the nearby memorial wall filled with names of more than 58,000 American men and women who died in the Vietnam War.

dfilchak@jg.net