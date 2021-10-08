The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 08, 2021 5:13 pm

    Teen shot in downtown Fort Wayne

    Possible person of interest, police say

    The Journal Gazette

    A 17-year-old was shot about 1 p.m. today near Clay and Madison streets, Fort Wayne police said.

    The victim was taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition, and has not cooperated with police, city police said in a statement.

    Based on information gathered, there may be a person of interest, the statement said. The shooting remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

     

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story