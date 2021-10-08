Friday, October 08, 2021 5:13 pm
Teen shot in downtown Fort Wayne
Possible person of interest, police say
The Journal Gazette
A 17-year-old was shot about 1 p.m. today near Clay and Madison streets, Fort Wayne police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition, and has not cooperated with police, city police said in a statement.
Based on information gathered, there may be a person of interest, the statement said. The shooting remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.
