Shell buildings to be constructed in southwest Allen County

Two 150,000-square-foot shell buildings -- at an estimated $16 million cost -- will be constructed in southwest Allen County, based on a partnership local officials announced Friday.

The partnership includes the Allen County Board of Commissioners, Allen County Council, Allen County Redevelopment Commission, and Silverado Hagerman Properties, a news release said.

In 2018, OMD Holdings/Silverado Properties purchased more than 148 acres of land south of the county's Stonebridge Business Park and had it rezoned to General Industrial and Agricultural. Auto Truck Group then acquired 26 acres to construct a 72,865-square-foot building that was completed in 2019.

Silverado Properties envisioned the remaining acreage for additional industrial development and approached the county in March 2020 with its plan for shell building development.

The shell buildings, to be constructed concurrently, can each be expanded by an additional 75,000 square feet. The buildings will be constructed by The Hagerman Group, a family owned construction company with offices in Fort Wayne and Fishers, Indiana, and Louisville, Kentucky.

The address for the development is 14250 Hitzfield Court, a county spokesman said through email.