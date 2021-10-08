Holcomb seeking to make 'informed decision' about appeal

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb didn't tip his hand today on whether he will appeal a judicial ruling finding it is constitutional for the Indiana General Assembly to call itself in for a special session.

“I'm very open-minded at this. We've got time to make a very informed decision,” he said.

Holcomb has 30 days to decide whether to appeal. He can go to the Indiana Court of Appeals or seek an emergency bypass straight to the Indiana Supreme Court.

Holcomb sued the legislature in April after lawmakers passed House Enrolled Act 1123 in response to the governor's continued executive orders during the pandemic. The law allows legislators to call themselves back into session and possibly block a governor's moves during a declared public emergency.

The governor argued it is unconstitutional because the Indiana Constitution gives him the power to call a special session, not the legislature.

The case has pitted Republicans against each other in a fight about executive vs. legislative powers.

Marion County Judge Patrick Dietrick ruled Thursday that the new law is constitutional. He said the Indiana Constitution gives legislators the right to set the “length and frequency of the sessions of the General Assembly.”

He also found that the Constitution gives Holcomb a limited right to call a special session, but that doesn't mean the legislature can't do so as well.

Holcomb had won all the procedural rulings so far in the case, but on Thursday lost on the merits.

“I want to learn how this judge arrived at that portion of the decision,” he said. “I'm going to be very thoughtful about next steps. This was always a respectful disagreement with the legislature about the constitutional ramifications for not just this administration but future ones.”

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said he was pleased the trial court's interpretation of the Indiana Constitution is consistent with the new law.

“This is a difficult matter that has not previously been brought before the courts,” Bray said. “Though we have disagreed with the governor regarding this law, we have and will continue to work with him and his office in order to serve the people of Indiana."

