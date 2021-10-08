Priest charged with child seduction, sexual battery

The Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a local priest with felony child seduction and sexual battery.

The Rev. David Huneck, 31, has also been charged with four misdemeanor charges -- contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol to a minor and two counts of battery.

The sexual misconduct and battery allegations were reported by two women, ages 17 and 19, from an incident earlier this year and one about a day before it was reported to authorities.

One of the victims provided police with text messages of Huneck apologizing for his behavior.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend released a statement Sept. 27 saying it became aware Sept. 19 of the "allegations that Father David Huneck engaged in sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor.” The diocese notified the Department of Child Services, and the report was forwarded to local police.

Before his resignation, Huneck was one of two chaplains at Bishop Dwenger High School and a pastor at Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City.

