    Friday, October 08, 2021 12:25 pm

    3 children hospitalized after Adams crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Three children were hospitalized Friday morning after a car and buggy collided near Berne, the Adams County sheriff's department said.

    In a statement, the sheriff's department said a buggy containing six children, operated by a 13-year-old, was exiting a driveway on County Road 700 South near County Road 100 East about 8 a.m. when it failed to yield the right of way and collided with a car driven east on 700 South by a 28-year-old Berne woman.

    One child was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's department said. Two other children were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other children received minor scratches and refused medical treatment.

    Berne police and firefighters, the Geneva town marshal's office and Adams County EMS assisted.

     

     

     

