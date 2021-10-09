Saturday, October 09, 2021 1:00 am
Highlights
The Journal Gazette
Scoreboard
Carroll 69, Concordia 7
Snider 33, Bishop Dwenger 22
Northrop 31, North Side 14
Bishop Luers 50, South Side 0
Homestead 35, Wayne 14
Adams Central 56, Bluffton 0
Eastside 42, Central Noble 0
Leo 52, Columbia City 7
Bellmont 42, DeKalb 34
Prairie Heights 34, Fremont 12
Garrett 20, Angola 7
Heritage 61, Southern Wells 0
Norwell 17, Huntington North 7
Mishawaka 42, Wawasee 7
East Noble 45, New Haven 13
Warsaw 42, NorthWood 24
South Adams 35, Woodlan 7
Churubusco 35, West Noble 0
Peak performers
MASON SHERON, LEO
303 total yards, 4 TDs
LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE
236 total yards, 4 TDs
ZAC WURM, ADAMS CENTRAL
9 tackles, 3.5 sacks
JEFFREY BECKER, CARROLL
210 total yards, 5 TDs
LUKE GRAFT, NORWELL
213 rushing yards, 2TDs
TEGAN IRK, DEKALB
285 total yards, 4TDs
TREY SCHOCH, SOUTH ADAMS
173 receiving yards, 2TDs, interception
