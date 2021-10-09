The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 09, 2021 1:00 am

    Highlights

    Scoreboard

    Carroll 69, Concordia 7

    Snider 33, Bishop Dwenger 22

    Northrop 31, North Side 14

    Bishop Luers 50, South Side 0

    Homestead 35, Wayne 14

    Adams Central 56, Bluffton 0

    Eastside 42, Central Noble 0

    Leo 52, Columbia City 7

    Bellmont 42, DeKalb 34

    Prairie Heights 34, Fremont 12

    Garrett 20, Angola 7

    Heritage 61, Southern Wells 0

    Norwell 17, Huntington North 7

    Mishawaka 42, Wawasee 7

    East Noble 45, New Haven 13

    Warsaw 42, NorthWood 24

    South Adams 35, Woodlan 7

    Churubusco 35, West Noble 0

    Peak performers

    MASON SHERON, LEO

    303 total yards, 4 TDs

    LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE

    236 total yards, 4 TDs

    ZAC WURM, ADAMS CENTRAL

    9 tackles, 3.5 sacks

    JEFFREY BECKER, CARROLL

    210 total yards, 5 TDs 

    LUKE GRAFT, NORWELL

    213 rushing yards, 2TDs

    TEGAN IRK, DEKALB

    285 total yards, 4TDs

    TREY SCHOCH, SOUTH ADAMS

    173 receiving yards, 2TDs, interception

