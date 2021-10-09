The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 09, 2021 8:25 am

    Indiana HS football scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

     _________________________________

    Friday's scores

    Adams Central 56, Bluffton 0

     

    Anderson 24, Richmond 12

     

    Andrean 38, Kankakee Valley 3

     

    Bedford N. Lawrence 41, Madison 6

     

    Bellmont 42, DeKalb 34

     

    Boonville 54, Washington 0

     

    Brownsburg 42, Noblesville 21

     

    Brownstown 28, Silver Creek 27

     

    Carmel 24, Warren Central 7

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Ft. Wayne Concordia 7

     

    Castle 35, Ev. Central 3

     

    Center Grove 43, Lawrence North 19

     

    Centerville 52, Union City 7

     

    Charlestown 24, Salem 9

     

    Churubusco 35, W. Noble 0

     

    Clinton Prairie 14, Carroll (Flora) 12

     

    Columbus East 27, Jeffersonville 7

     

    Columbus North 55, Bloomington North 19

     

    Concord 40, Northridge 7

     

    Covington 50, Tri-County 21

     

    Crown Point 14, Chesterton 7

     

    Culver Academy 7, S. Bend St. Joseph's 3

     

    Danville 34, Western Boone 13

     

    Decatur Central 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 14

     

    Delphi 34, Clinton Central 26, 3OT

     

    E. Central 41, Guerin Catholic 7

     

    E. Noble 45, New Haven 13

     

    Eastbrook 70, Elwood 0

     

    Eastern Hancock 20, Shenandoah 14

     

    Eastside 42, Central Noble 0

     

    Edinburgh 48, Rock Creek Academy 0

     

    Ev. Mater Dei 35, Ev. Harrison 7

     

    Ev. Memorial 38, Vincennes 0

     

    Ev. Reitz 35, Ev. Bosse 8

     

    Fairfield 28, Lakeland 7

     

    Floyd Central 28, Jennings Co. 3

     

    Forest Park 55, Pike Central 0

     

    Franklin 42, Greenwood 14

     

    Franklin Co. 34, Batesville 7

     

    Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Ft. Wayne South 0

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 33, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 22

     

    Garrett 20, Angola 7

     

    Gibson Southern 55, Princeton 0

     

    Goshen 28, Plymouth 14

     

    Greenfield 28, Delta 14

     

    Greensburg 41, Milan 15

     

    Griffith 28, Whiting 25

     

    Hamilton Hts. 34, Cass 0

     

    Hamilton Southeastern 35, Franklin Central 7

     

    Hanover Central 50, Wheeler 0

     

    Heritage 61, Southern Wells 0

     

    Heritage Christian 42, Indpls Tindley 8

     

    Heritage Hills 20, Southridge 13

     

    Hobart 41, Highland 18

     

    Homestead 35, Ft. Wayne Wayne 14

     

    Indiana Deaf 22, Christel House Manual 8

     

    Indpls Ben Davis 40, Lawrence Central 29

     

    Indpls Cathedral 45, Indpls Brebeuf 21

     

    Indpls Chatard 53, Terre Haute North 7

     

    Indpls Lutheran 37, Speedway 0

     

    Indpls N. Central 18, Indpls Pike 14

     

    Indpls Park Tudor 35, Covenant Christian 29

     

    Indpls Roncalli 35, Cin. Elder, Ohio 21

     

    Indpls Scecina 37, Indpls Ritter 0

     

    Indpls Tech 33, Marion 7

     

    Jasper 20, Ev. North 13

     

    Jimtown 55, S. Bend Adams 27

     

    Knox 37, Triton 21

     

    Lafayette Catholic 51, Benton Central 0

     

    Lafayette Harrison 35, Kokomo 14

     

    Lafayette Jeff 43, Logansport 21

     

    Lapel 35, Jay Co. 0

     

    Lawrenceburg 62, Connersville 7

     

    Lebanon 40, Southmont 0

     

    Leo 52, Columbia City 7

     

    Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 14

     

    Lowell 42, Munster 26

     

    Madison-Grant 28, Frankton 25

     

    Manchester 37, Maconaquah 6

     

    McCutcheon 17, Muncie Central 7

     

    Michigan City 39, LaPorte 0

     

    Mishawaka 42, Wawasee 7

     

    Mishawaka Marian 24, Elkhart 19

     

    Mississinewa 57, Blackford 7

     

    Monroe Central 52, Purdue Polytechnic 0

     

    Monrovia 46, Cascade 31

     

    Mooresville 49, Martinsville 13

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Shelbyville 0

     

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42, N. Posey 14

     

    N. Decatur 43, Switzerland Co. 14

     

    N. Harrison 29, S. Spencer 26

     

    N. Judson 10, LaVille 9

     

    N. Knox 28, N. Daviess 18

     

    N. Montgomery 22, Frankfort 12

     

    N. Newton 38, N. White 13

     

    N. Putnam 33, Brown Co. 24

     

    N. Vermillion 34, Fountain Central 14

     

    New Albany 48, Seymour 27

     

    New Palestine 42, New Castle 7

     

    New Prairie 17, Penn 7

     

    Northeastern 66, Knightstown 10

     

    Northview 60, Edgewood 0

     

    Norwell 17, Huntington North 7

     

    Oak Hill 47, Alexandria 6

     

    Owen Valley 38, Greencastle 10

     

    Paoli 58, Mitchell 20

     

    Parke Heritage 48, Riverton Parke 20

     

    Peru 34, Northfield 7

     

    Pioneer 28, Culver 6

     

    Prairie Hts. 34, Fremont 12

     

    Providence 34, Corydon 27

     

    Rensselaer 43, Northwestern 8

     

    River Forest 28, Calumet 14

     

    Rochester 56, N. Miami 0

     

    S. Adams 35, Woodlan 7

     

    S. Dearborn 48, Rushville 3

     

    S. Decatur 27, Oldenburg 6

     

    S. Newton 14, Attica 12

     

    S. Putnam 47, Indpls Shortridge 12

     

    Scottsburg 40, Eastern (Pekin) 28

     

    Seeger 24, S. Vermillion 12

     

    Sheridan 14, Eastern (Greentown) 7, OT

     

    Southwood 35, Whitko 0

     

    Springs Valley 17, Perry Central 6

     

    Sullivan 45, Indian Creek 0

     

    Tell City 36, Tecumseh 30, OT

     

    Terre Haute South 34, Southport 21

     

    Tippecanoe Valley 54, Wabash 0

     

    Traders Point Christian 26, N. Central (Farmersburg) 22

     

    Tri 48, Hagerstown 26

     

    Tri-Central 49, Taylor 18

     

    Tri-West 53, Crawfordsville 14

     

    Union Co. 21, Wes-Del 6

     

    Valparaiso 38, Portage 0

     

    W. Lafayette 56, Twin Lakes 0

     

    W. Vigo 42, Cloverdale 8

     

    W. Washington 50, Crawford Co. 0

     

    Warsaw 42, NorthWood 24

     

    Western 14, Tipton 7

     

    Westfield 34, Fishers 14

     

    Whiteland 31, Plainfield 6

     

    Winamac 49, Caston 8

     

    Winchester 70, Cambridge City 0

     

    Zionsville 52, Avon 49

     

    ------

     

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

