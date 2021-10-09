Saturday, October 09, 2021 8:25 am
Indiana HS football scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –
_________________________________
Friday's scores
Adams Central 56, Bluffton 0
Anderson 24, Richmond 12
Andrean 38, Kankakee Valley 3
Bedford N. Lawrence 41, Madison 6
Bellmont 42, DeKalb 34
Boonville 54, Washington 0
Brownsburg 42, Noblesville 21
Brownstown 28, Silver Creek 27
Carmel 24, Warren Central 7
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Ft. Wayne Concordia 7
Castle 35, Ev. Central 3
Center Grove 43, Lawrence North 19
Centerville 52, Union City 7
Charlestown 24, Salem 9
Churubusco 35, W. Noble 0
Clinton Prairie 14, Carroll (Flora) 12
Columbus East 27, Jeffersonville 7
Columbus North 55, Bloomington North 19
Concord 40, Northridge 7
Covington 50, Tri-County 21
Crown Point 14, Chesterton 7
Culver Academy 7, S. Bend St. Joseph's 3
Danville 34, Western Boone 13
Decatur Central 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 14
Delphi 34, Clinton Central 26, 3OT
E. Central 41, Guerin Catholic 7
E. Noble 45, New Haven 13
Eastbrook 70, Elwood 0
Eastern Hancock 20, Shenandoah 14
Eastside 42, Central Noble 0
Edinburgh 48, Rock Creek Academy 0
Ev. Mater Dei 35, Ev. Harrison 7
Ev. Memorial 38, Vincennes 0
Ev. Reitz 35, Ev. Bosse 8
Fairfield 28, Lakeland 7
Floyd Central 28, Jennings Co. 3
Forest Park 55, Pike Central 0
Franklin 42, Greenwood 14
Franklin Co. 34, Batesville 7
Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Ft. Wayne South 0
Ft. Wayne Snider 33, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 22
Garrett 20, Angola 7
Gibson Southern 55, Princeton 0
Goshen 28, Plymouth 14
Greenfield 28, Delta 14
Greensburg 41, Milan 15
Griffith 28, Whiting 25
Hamilton Hts. 34, Cass 0
Hamilton Southeastern 35, Franklin Central 7
Hanover Central 50, Wheeler 0
Heritage 61, Southern Wells 0
Heritage Christian 42, Indpls Tindley 8
Heritage Hills 20, Southridge 13
Hobart 41, Highland 18
Homestead 35, Ft. Wayne Wayne 14
Indiana Deaf 22, Christel House Manual 8
Indpls Ben Davis 40, Lawrence Central 29
Indpls Cathedral 45, Indpls Brebeuf 21
Indpls Chatard 53, Terre Haute North 7
Indpls Lutheran 37, Speedway 0
Indpls N. Central 18, Indpls Pike 14
Indpls Park Tudor 35, Covenant Christian 29
Indpls Roncalli 35, Cin. Elder, Ohio 21
Indpls Scecina 37, Indpls Ritter 0
Indpls Tech 33, Marion 7
Jasper 20, Ev. North 13
Jimtown 55, S. Bend Adams 27
Knox 37, Triton 21
Lafayette Catholic 51, Benton Central 0
Lafayette Harrison 35, Kokomo 14
Lafayette Jeff 43, Logansport 21
Lapel 35, Jay Co. 0
Lawrenceburg 62, Connersville 7
Lebanon 40, Southmont 0
Leo 52, Columbia City 7
Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 14
Lowell 42, Munster 26
Madison-Grant 28, Frankton 25
Manchester 37, Maconaquah 6
McCutcheon 17, Muncie Central 7
Michigan City 39, LaPorte 0
Mishawaka 42, Wawasee 7
Mishawaka Marian 24, Elkhart 19
Mississinewa 57, Blackford 7
Monroe Central 52, Purdue Polytechnic 0
Monrovia 46, Cascade 31
Mooresville 49, Martinsville 13
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Shelbyville 0
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42, N. Posey 14
N. Decatur 43, Switzerland Co. 14
N. Harrison 29, S. Spencer 26
N. Judson 10, LaVille 9
N. Knox 28, N. Daviess 18
N. Montgomery 22, Frankfort 12
N. Newton 38, N. White 13
N. Putnam 33, Brown Co. 24
N. Vermillion 34, Fountain Central 14
New Albany 48, Seymour 27
New Palestine 42, New Castle 7
New Prairie 17, Penn 7
Northeastern 66, Knightstown 10
Northview 60, Edgewood 0
Norwell 17, Huntington North 7
Oak Hill 47, Alexandria 6
Owen Valley 38, Greencastle 10
Paoli 58, Mitchell 20
Parke Heritage 48, Riverton Parke 20
Peru 34, Northfield 7
Pioneer 28, Culver 6
Prairie Hts. 34, Fremont 12
Providence 34, Corydon 27
Rensselaer 43, Northwestern 8
River Forest 28, Calumet 14
Rochester 56, N. Miami 0
S. Adams 35, Woodlan 7
S. Dearborn 48, Rushville 3
S. Decatur 27, Oldenburg 6
S. Newton 14, Attica 12
S. Putnam 47, Indpls Shortridge 12
Scottsburg 40, Eastern (Pekin) 28
Seeger 24, S. Vermillion 12
Sheridan 14, Eastern (Greentown) 7, OT
Southwood 35, Whitko 0
Springs Valley 17, Perry Central 6
Sullivan 45, Indian Creek 0
Tell City 36, Tecumseh 30, OT
Terre Haute South 34, Southport 21
Tippecanoe Valley 54, Wabash 0
Traders Point Christian 26, N. Central (Farmersburg) 22
Tri 48, Hagerstown 26
Tri-Central 49, Taylor 18
Tri-West 53, Crawfordsville 14
Union Co. 21, Wes-Del 6
Valparaiso 38, Portage 0
W. Lafayette 56, Twin Lakes 0
W. Vigo 42, Cloverdale 8
W. Washington 50, Crawford Co. 0
Warsaw 42, NorthWood 24
Western 14, Tipton 7
Westfield 34, Fishers 14
Whiteland 31, Plainfield 6
Winamac 49, Caston 8
Winchester 70, Cambridge City 0
Zionsville 52, Avon 49
------
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story