2 Edon, Ohio men injured in crash

Two Edon, Ohio men were flown to Parkview Regional Hospital today with serious injuries from a crash in Florence Township.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Ohio Route 49 near County Road H, the Ohio State Highway patrol said in a statement.

The driver of the car, Cody A. Wolfe, 32, left the road, hit an embankment, causing the car to roll over hitting Donald J. Moher, 63, that was walking on the side of Ohio Route 49, state police said. Wolfe was ejected from the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.