Pets of the week

Vanna White, is a 1-year-old spayed cat. She has opened up a lot since arriving at the shelter and is a sweet girl with so much love to offer a family. To meet Vanna White and other adoptable pets, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Humane Fort Wayne
Taylan is a neutered 2-year-old retriever mix. He’s a sweet guy who is looking for new friends and a home to run around in. To meet Taylan, fill out an adoption application at HumaneFW.org.
Humane Fort Wayne
Fuze is a neutered 7-year-old domestic shorthair mix. Fuze came to the shelter in rough shape. He needs to be in a home where he will have monthly flea medication. To meet Fuze, fill out an adoption application at HumaneFW.org.