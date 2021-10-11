NACS closes Wednesday meeting to in-person audience

The Northwest Allen County Schools board -- which has attracted disruptive, unruly audiences in recent months -- is closing its regular meeting to an in-person audience Wednesday.

Public access instead will be available exclusively online via YouTube, according to an agenda released today.

A discussion and possible action on the district's mask mandate is expected. The requirement is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday unless extended by the board.

NACS board meetings have attracted large audiences at Carroll High School since a group protesting mask mandates began attending meetings in March.

Parents called on the district to rethink the venue for the meetings after the Sept. 27 session, the first without public comment. It attracted dozens of people but had limited public seating because the board -- which had been conducting business in the Carroll High School auditorium -- moved to a classroom.

NACS offered an overflow area where people could watch the board proceedings via a livestream, but many adults instead crowded hallways monitored by uniformed Allen County sheriff's officers.

Students participating in after-school activities cut through a hallway filled with parents holding "Unmask NACS Students Now" signs and chanting "Himsel must go," in reference to Superintendent Chris Himsel. The adults also urged masked students to remove their face coverings, in violation of the district's rules.

The district previously suspended public comment at board meetings because of safety concerns reported by law enforcement. The pause will provide time for assessment, design and implementation of an enhanced safety plan for meetings, NACS has said.

