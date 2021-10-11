Amber Alert declared for missing Merrillville infant

A statewide Amber Alert has been declared for a missing Merrillville infant believed to be in extreme danger, Indiana State Police said today.

The victim, Xeniyah Sanders, is a 7-month-old girl, 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, black, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 5:35 a.m. today in Merrillville wearing white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon", a diaper and no shoes.

The suspect, Leandre Nutull, 35, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, black, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans, and was driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates CU62616.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merrillville police at 219-660-0028 or dial 911.