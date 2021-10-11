Christmas assistance applications begin today

The Salvation Army will be accepting applications for Christmas assistance programs beginning today.

Families will need to apply in person, the Salvation Army said, and only the legal guardian of the children may apply for assistance.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m., a statement from the organization said.

Applicants will need to bring documentation.

For families receiving government assistance, documentation includes a photo ID, Social Security or ITIN card, birth certificates for all children younger than 18 -- with custody papers if the applicant is not the birth parent -- proof of government assistance, a lease or mortgage statement, and clothing sizes for children from birth to age 14.

For families not receiving government assistance, documentation includes a photo ID, Social Security or ITIN card, birth certificates for all children younger than 18 -- with custody papers if the applicant is not the birth parent -- clothing sizes for children from birth to age 14, proof of income, child support, proof of expenses for the household and a lease or mortgage statement.

For more information, call 260-744-2311 or go to www.safortwayne.org.