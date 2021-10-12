Local gas prices increase 19 cents

Gas prices in Fort Wayne have risen by 19.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.27 gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey released Monday.

The survey was taken of 201 gas stations in Fort Wayne. Gas prices are 16.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and a $1.12 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon today. The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.08 a gallon higher than a year ago.