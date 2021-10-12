The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 12, 2021

    67 more county residents positive

    The Journal Gazette

    An additional 67 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,772 cases and 780 deaths, the health department reported Monday.

    The Indiana Department of Health on Monday updated its online dashboard to show 1,114 more cases through about midnight Sunday. One new death was reported for Oct. 2.

    The state's seven-day positivity rate between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 from COVID-19 tests at 9.3%.

