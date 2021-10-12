67 more county residents positive

An additional 67 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,772 cases and 780 deaths, the health department reported Monday.

The Indiana Department of Health on Monday updated its online dashboard to show 1,114 more cases through about midnight Sunday. One new death was reported for Oct. 2.

The state's seven-day positivity rate between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 from COVID-19 tests at 9.3%.