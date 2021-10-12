Meijer seeks work from local artists

Local artists are invited to submit their work for a chance to be in Meijer's collection of limited-edition merchandise such as stationery and home décor.

In addition to locally inspired artwork, the Midwest retailer hopes to feature art that celebrates the culture embodied in Black History Month, Women's History Month, Pride Month and Hispanic Heritage Month, a Monday news release said.

Artwork must be submitted online by Nov. 7 at www.meijer.com/collection-of-voices.

Selected artists will receive a monetary prize and work with Meijer to identify nonprofits that will benefit from a portion of sales of the collection, the release said.

Meijer said it has partnered the last two years with Black students and artists from the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology to sell limited-edition shirts honoring Black History Month and Juneteenth. But this is the first time the retailer said it is recruiting artists from communities it serves “to partner on such a large scale.”