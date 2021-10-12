2 injured in morning crash

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and a boy was also hurt in a crash this morning in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were called to the crash about 7:21 a.m., a statement from the department said, and found a vehicle that had collided with a parked trailer, with two of the three occupants trapped inside.

A second boy had gotten out of the vehicle without injuries before police arrived.

Investigators believe the driver was headed north on Fillmore and collided with the parked trailer on the opposite side of the street. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, the statement said.

The driver and the boy trapped inside the vehicle were taken to a local hospital.