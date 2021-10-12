Silver Alert issued for Lafayette teen

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Lafayette girl missing since Monday, Indiana State Police said.

Hannah Dixon is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black Nike hoodie with black Halloween leggings and white Nike shoes.

Hannah is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information should call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.