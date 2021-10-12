Man surrenders after police standoff

Fort Wayne police say a man is undergoing a mental health evaluation after keeping officers at bay during a Monday night standoff.

Police said they were called to a home in the 5000 block of Maplecrest Road about 9:30 p.m. to meet with a woman who said she was a victim of domestic assault.

The woman told police her husband was suicidal and inside the house with weapons.

The man refused to respond to officers, but surrendered to emergency and crisis team members after several hours, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital.