Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette Quantae Jackson, 3, with Little Thinkers of Early Learning looks through a microscope during Today's Observers Tomorrow's Scientists "I Spy" session at Science Central on Tuesday. Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette Quantae Jackson, 3, with Little Thinkers of Early Learning looks through a microscope Tuesday during an “I Spy” session for Today’s Observers Tomorrow’s Scientists at Science Central. Previous Next Wednesday, October 13, 2021 1:00 am Man at the microscope Man at the microscope Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment