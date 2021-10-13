Shower benches recalled; Made by Ivena and sold exclusively at Costco

Teak shower benches made by Ivena and sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled due to the shower bench can collapse during use, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Consumers can contact Ivena toll-free at 844-818-9388 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.ivenainternational.com and click on “Recalls & Product Notices” for more information.

This recall involves Ivena 20” teak shower benches. The benches are made of light brown teak with padding on the feet. The seat and bottom shelf have a row of wood paneling. Item number 1049998 and UPC 8886474018015 are printed on the exterior packaging. The bench has a label that says, “100% wood from well-managed forests.”

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shower benches and return them to Costco for a full refund. Costco is contacting all purchasers directly.

Consumers have reported 81 incidents of the shower benches collapsing, breaking during use, or falling apart, including four reports of people being injured in falls. The four injuries included a fractured tailbone, persistent head and body aches and bruising.