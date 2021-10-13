Macy’s recalls Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets due to he glass portion of the cruets can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Consumers can contact Macy’s toll-free at 888-257-5949 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET seven days a week or online at www.macys.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

This recall involves the Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruet, which is a tapered clear glass vessel with a square base and a metal spout. UPC number 608356787608 is printed on the hang tag tied to the product. A clear, plastic adhesive label with the Martha Stewart logo may also be affixed near the base of the cruet.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to a Macy’s store or contact Macy’s to return the product with free shipping for a full refund.

Macy’s has received six reports of the glass cruets breaking, resulting in three lacerations, two of which required stitches.

The cruets were sold exclusively at Macy’s stores nationwide and online at www.macys.com from July 2017 through July 2021 for about $22.