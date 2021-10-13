St. Joseph Hospital seeking memories

St. Joseph Hospital invites the community to share memories through “If These Walls Could Talk ... ” a tribute to celebrate memories of St. Joseph Hospital. The new Lutheran Downtown Hospital will open Nov. 13.

Community members who have a fond memory of an experience at St. Joseph Hospital can write about the experience in 500 words or less and send it to communityrelations@lhn.net through Oct. 29.

Or, mail it to St. Joseph Hospital, c/o If These Walls Could Talk, 700 Broadway, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Exclude author and patient names in the story.

By submitting the posting, authors accept that the submitted story will be posted for public view on the walls of St. Joseph Hospital and can be used on social media.