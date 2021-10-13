NACS gives rules for public meeting

Northwest Allen County Schools announced procedures for tonight's 6 p.m. hearing and related meeting at Perry Hill Elementary School.

Attendees may enter Door 1 beginning at 5:45 p.m. and observe the meeting via a livestream in the school's library. Only board members and required district staff will be in the board room.

Community members wanting to address the board about the planned projects may sign up between 5:45 and 6 p.m. in the library. Speakers will be escorted to the board room and given up to two minutes to share their input before being escorted out.

Comments will be limited to the projects identified in the hearing.

The board will meet at 8 p.m. for its regular meeting. Public access will be available exclusively online; visit www.nacs.k12.in.us for the link.